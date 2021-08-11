Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

Political Voices: Mental health matters

By Kimmy Scherer
westrivereagle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a country where every year there are more than forty thousand suicides and sixty thousand drug overdose deaths, mental health matters. Our nation has overlooked mental health for too long. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for South Dakotans, which is heartbreaking, unacceptable, and why we must do more.

