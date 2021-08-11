Political Voices: Mental health matters

Tell us about your path to and role as a mental health coordinator. My name is Asia Ellis. I am a Naptown native. I graduated from Kentucky State University with a bachelor’s degree in social work and graduated from University Of Louisville with my master’s degree in social work. I am a mental health coordinator. I assist families with connecting to resources that they need in order to continue to live a happy and healthy life mentally, physically and emotionally. I also have a non-profit No Limits Mental Health Inc. which is geared towards increasing the overall mental health of those within our communities through events, social media posting, video podcasts and we plan to launch a YouTube in the near future. My goal is to not only assist people in increasing and maintaining their over mental health, but to increase positivity and strength in all areas of life no matter if it’s mentally, physically, relationships or even financially. I also have a published book on Amazon titled “Momology”. This book is geared towards assisting mothers with postpartum and getting back to their healthy self mentally, physically and emotionally with daily exercises, meal prep and motivational excerpts that can all be done in the community or the comfort of your own home.