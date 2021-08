MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Friday the results of an investigation against Bartmann Companies ending in a settlement with over $230,000 in back pay. Bartmann Companies, a restaurant group, was found failing to pay employees all the wages they were owed on time. As a result of the investigation the company has already paid employees $98,980.94 in back wages and $66,105.92 in overtime wages. Also, under the terms of an Assurance of Discontinuance filed Thursday, the company will pay an additional $66,105.92 in liquidated damages. The restaurant group also agreed to a civil penalty of $100,000 if the...