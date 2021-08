If it comes to fruition, and 35-year-old former NBA champion J.R. Smith does make the college golf team at North Carolina AT&T State University, imagine the looks on the first tee at tournaments. Before his opponents try to beat him, they’re going to want his autograph. It would be quite the sight, a 6-foot-6 father of four kids walking down the fairways, lugging his bag with teenage teammates in tow.