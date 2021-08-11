California college lecturer held after string of arsons near Dixie Fire to remain jailed

The California professor suspected in a string of arsons near the 500,000-acre Dixie Fire was ordered Wednesday to remain in jail as a flight risk and danger to the community. U.S. Magistrate Judge Dennis M. Cota said during a Zoom hearing in federal court in Sacramento that Gary Stephen Maynard, 47, must remain in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail at least until an Aug. 24 preliminary hearing due to the nature of the case.