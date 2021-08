According to the results of a recent survey (partly sponsored by crypto exchange Gemini), Cardano’s $ADA token is the third most popular cryptocurrency in Singapore. Gemini’s “State of Crypto in Singapore 2021” report says the purpose of this survey was to find out what investors (both those with and without any crypto holdings) in Singapore think about the cryptocurrency asset class. The results are based on a survey of 4,348 Singapore-based adults (between the ages of 18 and 65).