Fluvanna County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fluvanna, Goochland, Louisa by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fluvanna; Goochland; Louisa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR LOUISA...NORTHWESTERN GOOCHLAND AND NORTHEASTERN FLUVANNA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central Virginia. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for eastern Louisa County until 600 PM.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorm Watch
