Special Weather Statement issued for Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Western Mogollon Rim Strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Coconino County near Williams through 300 PM MST At 224 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Williams, or 30 miles west of Flagstaff, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Williams, Dogtown Lake Campground and Kaibab Lake Campground. This includes the following highways Business Interstate 40 between mile markers 163 and 165. Interstate 40 between mile markers 161 and 170. State Route 64 between mile markers 186 and 199. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH