Severe Weather Statement issued for Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Spartanburg THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SPARTANBURG COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning is still possible with this thunderstorm. If you experienced damaging winds or hail, please report to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp.