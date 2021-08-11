Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Senate Democrats unfazed by GOP police funding proposal

By ALAN FRAM
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FqOfX_0bOtCNPK00
1 of 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sometimes, lawmakers in Congress concoct amendments that are so politically devastating to the rival party that they provoke terror, fury or grudging admiration.

Tuesday night, a proposal by Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville did not do that.

Instead, the Alabama freshman’s attempt to embarrass Democrats on the issue of defunding the police induced an animated Sen. Cory Booker to sarcastically thank Tuberville for a political “gift.”

Growing more theatrical and warming to his task as he spoke, the New Jersey Democrat said he wanted to “walk over there and hug my colleague” but wouldn’t in deference to the Senate’s tradition of decorum.

Tuberville began the two-minute exchange by offering an amendment Tuesday evening to Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution outlining their party’s and President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. The non-binding language suggested cutting federal aid to municipalities that defund the police.

“Local leaders across the country have decided the woke thing to do is cancel their city’s police force,” said Tuberville, a former college football coach in his first seven months in Congress. “My amendment is pretty simple. If your city council wants to defund their police, don’t expect the federal government to make up the difference.”

In case his point was missed, Tuberville said opposing his amendment was a vote against “the men and women in blue.”

Defunding the police became a progressive battle cry in a year of nationwide in protests against racial injustice over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans killed by law enforcement. The idea has been rejected by all but the most left-leaning congressional Democrats, but Republicans frequently accuse them of backing proposals to gut police budgets anyway.

“Thank God,” responded Booker, himself a former college tight end but with years as a mayor, senator and unsuccessful presidential contender.

Booker said Tuberville has “given us the gift that finally, once and for all, we can put to bed the scurrilous accusations that somebody in this great esteemed body would want to defund the police.”

Thumping his desk with his fist, he said Tuberville’s amendment should also state that every senator also “believes in God, country and apple pie.”

Tuberville’s amendment passed 99-0 as Democrats leapt at a chance to cast a vote they could use to argue they’re against police defunding. Minutes earlier, Booker predicted witheringly that Tuberville’s proposal would ensure there would be no more Republican ads attacking Democrats on the issue.

If there was any confusion on that point, though, the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., issued a statement later clearing things up.

“Democrats are still the party of defunding the police,” it said.

Despite the Republican talking points, defunding the police doesn’t necessarily mean gutting police budgets. Supporters say it isn’t about eliminating police departments or stripping agencies of all of their money and instead say it is time for the country to address systemic problems in policing and spend more on what communities across the U.S. need, like housing and education.

Comments / 7

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

534K+
Followers
299K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Police#Gop#Ap#Americans#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Related
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

A Democratic ‘Suicide Squad’ Threatens To Sabotage The Biden Agenda And Fellow Democrats

Nine Democratic House members, a rump “suicide squad” drawn from the House Problem Solvers Caucus – a misnomer, because this group has never solved any problem despite all the attention it receives – is inexplicably threatening the Biden agenda and fellow Democrats. Its members mostly have voted for whatever House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brings to the floor for a vote. So what is their problem now?
Congress & CourtsKSAT 12

Texas Supreme Court says House Democrats can be arrested and brought to the Capitol, siding with Republicans trying to secure a quorum

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas House Democrats who refuse to show up to the state Capitol in their bid to prevent Republican lawmakers from passing a voting restrictions bill can be arrested and brought to the lower chamber, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
Congress & CourtsAspen Times

John Colson: The GOP fraud is the one to fear

We keep hearing from the leadership of the Republican Party that the U.S. House of Representatives investigation into the terrorist insurrection Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., is a “sham” and “partisan circus” aimed at further discrediting the former president, who still controls the party, and to undermine the prospects of the party in general.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Early indicators suggest Democrats' House majority is in jeopardy

WASHINGTON — Democrats with proven track records of winning tough districts aren't running for re-election. Republicans are enjoying early fundraising windfalls. And, as Donald Trump and Barack Obama both learned the hard way, midterm elections almost always break against the president's party. The early indicators that showed Democrats poised to...
Presidential ElectionPonca City News

A Liberal Goes to Confession: Biden Versus Obama

Body WASHINGTON -- Let me be the first liberal to confess. Avuncular President Joe Biden is the president we expected young, cool former President Barack Obama to be. Huge steps forward are happening here. The Senate just passed a massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill for roads, bridges, rail and broadband. In a small miracle, it’s bipartisan, with Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky voting for a bill Biden will soon sign with fanfare.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Holder Won’t Let COVID Stop His Push for Democrats’ Election Goals

Tom Tillison writes at Biz Pac Review about former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder’s response to the latest COVID scare. The left-wing ideologue who once said “when they go low, we kick them,” the man who protected Barack Obama’s backside as the former president’s attorney general, is calling for people to take to the streets in the mythical “fight for fairness.”

Comments / 7

Community Policy