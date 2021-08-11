Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Knox The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Ashland County in north central Ohio Knox County in north central Ohio * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 529 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Loudonville to Danville to near Centerburg, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Mount Vernon, Loudonville, Gambier, Utica, Danville, Perrysville, Martinsburg, Gann, North Liberty and Bladensburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH