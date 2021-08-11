Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McMinn, Monroe, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McMinn; Monroe; Polk The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Polk County in east Tennessee Southeastern McMinn County in east Tennessee Southwestern Monroe County in east Tennessee * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 527 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benton, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. Multiple trees down were reported in and near Charleston. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Benton, Etowah, Englewood, Bullet Creek, Reliance, Archville, Hiwassee Ocoee State Park and Dentville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH