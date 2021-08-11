Special Weather Statement issued for Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wilkes A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN WILKES COUNTY THROUGH 600 PM EDT At 525 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Delhi, or 11 miles north of Washington...moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...up to penny sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Tignall, Mallorysville, Delhi, Danburg, Floral Hill and Norman. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75IN MAX WIND GUST...50MPH