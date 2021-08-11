Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Dubuque by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Delaware; Dubuque The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Dubuque County in northeastern Iowa Delaware County in northeastern Iowa * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Manchester, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Delaware around 430 PM CDT. Delhi, Greeley and Oneida around 435 PM CDT. Earlville around 440 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Worthington, Dyersville, New Vienna, Farley, Luxemburg, Holy Cross, Epworth and Bankston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH