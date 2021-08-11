Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:38:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradley THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BRADLEY AND SOUTHWESTERN MCMINN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southeastern McMinn County until 615 PM EDT.