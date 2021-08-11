Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Emmet The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cheboygan County in northern Michigan Southern Emmet County in northern Michigan Charlevoix County in northern Michigan * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 524 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Harbor Springs to Horton Bay to near Central Lake, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Petoskey, Boyne City, Conway, Walloon Lake, Clarion, Oden, Petoskey State Park and Bay View around 530 PM EDT. Alanson, Burt Lake and Reasoners Corner around 535 PM EDT. Indian River, Boyne Falls, Wolverine and Burt Lake State Park around 540 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH