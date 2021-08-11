Special Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Sherman by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dallam; Sherman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Sherman and eastern Dallam Counties through 500 PM CDT At 426 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Conlen, or 14 miles southwest of Stratford, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Conlen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0