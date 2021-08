Kyle Vannoni doesn’t want any other children to experience the loss he did as a youngster. At age 12, Vannoni’s mother, Peggy, died of breast cancer at 47. “In losing a mother to breast cancer I’m hoping (my son) Giovanni, or any other kid out there, won’t have to go through what I went through,” Vannoni said. “We ride, we fight, we raise money to help folks detect breast cancer where they may not have access to health care that provides a mammogram to catch it early. We fight to raise money for breast health services and treatment and national research so one day no other child has to lose a parent to breast cancer.”