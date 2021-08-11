Extreme Full English Breakfast Dishes
Shepherds Place Farm in Doncaster recently debuted the 'Terminator Armageddon,' which claims to be the UK's biggest full English breakfast. The meal weighs in at 20 pounds and features 150 items including 15 jumbo Lincolnshire sausages (the equivalent to 30 regular sausages), 15 rashers of bacon, 15 hash browns, 15 fried eggs, 15 slices of black pudding, 15 slices of toast, and fried bread with butter, 15 portions of mushrooms, 15 portions of baked beans, and 15 portions of tinned tomatoes. The dish takes up to 20 minutes to prepare as its so large.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0