Consumer News: Serenade Foods warns of possibly contaminated chicken, pause on federal student loan payments extended and more

abccolumbia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN– Serenade Foods is warning 60,000 pounds of its food could be contaminated. The USDA Food and Safety Inspection Service says frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products sold at Aldi could contain salmonella. The products were produced on February 24 and 25. The agency is urging Americans to either throw the food away or return it to the store.

#Food Safety#Consumer Prices#Student Loans#Salmonella#Used Cars#Cnn#Serenade Foods#Aldi#Americans
CBS Pittsburgh

Serenade Foods Recalls 60,000 Pounds Of Stuffed Chicken Products Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A recall has been issued by the USDA and Serenade Foods for a frozen chicken product due to possible salmonella contamination. 60,000 pounds of stuffed chicken products that were made on February 24 and 25 of this year and sold under several brands, including Dutch Farms Chicken With Broccoli & Cheese, Milford Valley Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese, Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Bleu, Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese, and Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu. All the products bear an establishment number – P-2375 – inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped nationwide. The Food Safety & Inspection Service along with the Centers For Disease Control are currently investigating a multistate outbreak of 28 salmonella enteritidis illnesses in 8 states that occurred between February 21 through June 28, 2021. Full information and safety tips can be found on the FSIS website.
Pause on student loan payments extended through January

The Biden administration on Friday issued what it says will be the final extension to a student loan moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to put off debt payments during the pandemic. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
Federal student loan pause extended until 2022

WASHINGTON (WTAJ)– The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) has extended the hold on student loan payments until Jan. 31, 2022. By extending the deadline, the DOE wants to simplify the loan payment process. The department believes that by easing loan borrowers back to loan payments there will be fewer late payments according to a statement.
AFP

New US unemployment benefit claims see surprise jump above 400,000

New applications for US unemployment benefit saw a surprise uptick last week, the government said Thursday, data analysts said may be evidence of the rising threat posed by the Delta variant of Covid-19. "The unexpected bump in claims could be noise in the system, but it's also not hard to see how the rise of the Covid-19 Delta variant could add thousands of layoffs to numbers that already are double what they were pre-Covid," said Robert Frick of Navy Federal Credit Union.
Fewer people are going to Home Depot. That could be a bad sign for the housing market

New York (CNN Business) — Home Depot has thrived in the red-hot housing market, but there are growing signs that demand is finally starting to cool. Although Home Depot's second-quarter earnings and revenue topped forecasts on Tuesday morning, a few stats were concerning: For example, same-store sales growth, which measures how well locations up at least a year are doing, rose just 3.4% in the US.
Stimulus Check Update: Americans With An Annual Income Over $21K To Receive More

As informed by the data issued by the Institute on Tax and Economic Policy, most of the citizens have already received a stimulus check worth $3,000. Interestingly, the amount a person would receive is directly dependent on how they have gone out and filed their income taxes. This also justifies how people who had an annual income of over $100,000 per year have been able to get the same amount as citizens with an annual income below $21,300.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant?

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant? How protective are the vaccines at this point?. Both of those questions have been on a lot of people’s minds since the Delta variant took hold and more breakthrough cases began to appear. Almost all COVID cases in Maryland are now caused by Delta. This variant multiplies much more quickly and at higher concentrations in the respiratory tract than previous COVID strains. Previous strains usually took 5-6 days from the time of exposure until people began to feel sick. It’s more common for symptoms from Delta to begin 3-4 days after exposure to an infected person. Studies have detected 1,000 times more viruses in the nose and upper respiratory tract in early Delta infections than with previous strains of COVID.
Child tax credit plan approved; DRT to provide monthly support to families

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration has announced that the Child Tax Credit Plan, prepared by the Department of Revenue and Taxation (DRT), which includes provisions for the implementation of the Advance Child Tax Credit (CTC) Program for Guam residents, was approved today by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the U.S. Treasury.
“It’s impossible”: a WHO scientist admitted pressure from China not to investigate a COVID-19 leak from the Wuhan laboratory

In early 2021, almost a year after the coronavirus pandemic began, a joint mission of the World Health Organization with China, he made a report in which they indicated that it was “extremely unlikely” that the origin of the disease was an accidental laboratory event at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But nevertheless, An expert from the international organization now gave details of the work he did and raised doubts.
The Center Square

Inflation drives record increase in SNAP benefits

(The Center Square) – As inflation continues its upward trend, government programs are giving Americans raises to keep up. The Biden administration announced Monday a historic increase to the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps. The U.S. Department of Agriculture updated the Thrifty Food Plan, a wide-ranging report that updates the expected cost to healthily feed a family of four.
$835 Monthly Food Stamp: Biden to Announce the Biggest Aid

Food stamp payments for millions of Americans will be permanently increased by a record amount later this year. Biden Administration to Announce the Increase of Food Stamp. In a recently published article in Yahoo News, the Biden administration intends to announce the largest long-term boost in food stamp benefits in the program's history, providing Americans more money to spend on groceries but costing the government billions of dollars.

