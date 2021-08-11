Consumer News: Serenade Foods warns of possibly contaminated chicken, pause on federal student loan payments extended and more
CNN– Serenade Foods is warning 60,000 pounds of its food could be contaminated. The USDA Food and Safety Inspection Service says frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products sold at Aldi could contain salmonella. The products were produced on February 24 and 25. The agency is urging Americans to either throw the food away or return it to the store.www.abccolumbia.com
