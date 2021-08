McGruder was waived by the Pistons on Friday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. The 30-year-old wing will be let go by the rebuilding Pistons, who would have had to pay his $5 million-plus salary if he was on the roster after Aug. 15. He's struggled to find traction lately, averaging just 14.8 minutes per game across the past two seasons between the Clippers and Pistons. Wherever he lands, he's doubtful to be relevant in fantasy.