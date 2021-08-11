‘The Terminator’ Producer Isn’t Prepared to Admit Defeat Just Yet
Rarely has “I’ll be back” sounded more like a threat. Everyone can agree that the first two Terminator movies are absolute classics, but the flip side of the coin is that those two movies have also spawned an entire franchise of disappointing and continuity-defying sequels. The latter is less of an issue, admittedly, but we still have to reckon with the former. The latest attempt, Terminator: Dark Fate, more or less does what’s asked of it in terms of soft-rebooting the franchise, but audiences were less than enthused.www.slashfilm.com
