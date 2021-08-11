‘The Terminator’ Producer Isn’t Prepared to Admit Defeat Just Yet

Where You Can Stream It: Amazon Prime, Hoopla, Kanopy. The Pitch: If you watched the Bob Odenkirk-starring Nobody, then it’s time you met the gold standard for the “Older man goes on a vengeance-driven killing spree” subgenre of action movies. But those who go in expecting a simple, straightforward story are doomed to be thrown for a loop. The Limey stands apart from its peers in form and function, using unconventional editing to get viewers right into the headspace of its raging main character as he hunts for the man responsible for his daughter’s death. Terence Stamp has never been more formidable (or terrifying) and Steven Soderbergh has rarely been better.