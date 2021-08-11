Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

NPS awards grants to historic sites in underrepresented communities

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZUQ4_0bOt8VFr00
  • The National Parks Service distributes funding for the historic preservation of culturally and environmentally significant sites in the United States.
  • The funding is generated by revenue from federal oil leases on the Outer Continental Shelf.
  • A fraction of the $150 million per year is reserved for Underrepresented Community Grants.

The National Parks Service (NPS) announced more than $700,000 in grants to historic sites in underrepresented communities to preserve and honor their history.

“Through these grants to our state, Tribal, and certified local government partners, the National Register will continue to expand to help tell our nation’s diverse history,” NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge said in a release.

The money comes from the Historic Preservation Fund, which uses revenue from federal oil leases on the Outer Continental Shelf to give out $150 million per year in historic preservation grants to state, local and tribal governments. Of that, $4 million is earmarked for grants to underrepresented communities in order to diversify the nominations.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

A total of $743,531 has been awarded thus far this year to projects in more than a dozen states, including studies of the Latino community in Detroit, the LGBTQ+ community in Portland, Ore., and women's suffrage sites in Colorado. Here are a few of the historical landmarks benefiting from the grant program:

Edwards High School in Gonzales, Texas, which was open from the late 1800s until 1965, when it closed to avoid desegregation after the Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education.

Joliet Correctional Center, a prison in Joliet, Illinois, that operated from 1858 until 2002 and was featured in several major films, including "The Blues Brothers."

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The Dunbar School, named after renowned African American author Paul Laurence Dunbar, was a school for Black children before desegregation; the Ulysses Cephas House, located in a neighborhood known as the "birthplace of jazz and swing," which housed blacksmith and community leader Ulysses S. Cephas; and the Calaboose African American Museum all in San Marcos, Texas.

Vaughn's Bookstore in Detroit was one of the nation’s most significant publishers of black poets in 1965.

St. Paul's College, a historically Black college in Virginia, was founded by a formerly enslaved Episcopal priest in 1888.

Chemehuevi Cemetery, a tribal cemetery in California, sits on land the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians was removed from in the early 1900s. It was recently returned to the tribe.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

CULTURAL PRESSURES RUNNING HIGH AS MARTIN SCORSESE STARTS FILMING ‘KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON’

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

321K+
Followers
33K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Scorsese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Sites#Nps#Black Women#Community Leader#Nps#Tribal#The National Register#Latino#Edwards High School#Supreme Court#The Dunbar School#African American#The Ulysses Cephas House#St Paul S College#Episcopal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
High Point, NCYes Weekly

High Point Historical Society Awarded Grant for Museum Digital Collection

HIGH POINT, NC (August 4, 2021) The High Point Historical Society recently was awarded the National Endowment for the Humanities Digital Preservation Assessment Program grant to receive a subsidized digital assessment report from the Conservation Center for Art & Historic Artifacts (CCAHA). A CCAHA preservation professional specifically trained in the...
Northfield, MNsouthernminn.com

BCBS Foundation awards grants to Northfield HCI, Somali Community Resettlement

Northfield Healthy Community Initiative, Northfield and Somali Community Resettlement Services, Faribault were two of 27 nonprofit organizations in Minnesota awarded more than $3.2 million in grants from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation. Grant awards are for one or two years and range from $20,000 to $100,000 per year. Eighteen grants are part of the Healthy Connections program, which supports efforts to create and nurture more connected, resilient and inclusive communities where all people have the support and resources to reach their full health potential. The remaining nine grants are part of the Healthy Start program. Both the Healthy Community Initiative and Somali Community Resettlement Services were selected to receive Health Start grants, which focus on improving access to quality early childhood care and education throughout the state.
Abingdon, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Main Street grants awarded to 16 community development projects

Main Street programs in Abingdon, St. Paul and Tazewell are the recent recipients of state grants awarded by Gov. Ralph Northam. In all, 16 communities across the commonwealth will receive more than $200,000 in Virginia Main Street grants to support projects aimed at revitalizing historic commercial districts, expanding small businesses and growing local economies.
Charitiesstjohnsource.com

AARP Awards Two U.S.V.I. Organizations With Community Challenge Grants

On Aug. 6, AARP in The Virgin Islands announced that two V.I. organizations would receive 2021 Community Challenge grants – part of the largest group of grantees to date, with $3.2 million awarded among 244 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement quick-action projects to promote livable communities by improving housing, transportation, public spaces, civic engagement and connection with family, friends and neighbors with an emphasis on the needs of the 50-plus. Many of this year’s awards support revitalizing communities adversely impacted by the pandemic and include a focus on diversity, inclusion and disparities.
CollegesNRVNews

Grants Awarded to Five Institutions

The United States Department of Education (DoEd) today awarded a total of $1,755,381 to five higher education institutions in the Ninth District of Virginia.* The grant awardees are Dabney S. Lancaster Community College for $404,413, Wytheville Community College for $333,000, Mountain Empire Community College for $363,362, Patrick Henry Community College for $277,375, and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University for $377,231. These grants were awarded under the DoEd Talent Search program, which provides financial, academic, and career counseling to individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:
Harrison, MESun-Journal

Historic Scribner’s site to be open

HARRISON — The Historic Scribner’s Saw Mill and Homestead will be open this coming Saturday, August 7 from 1 – 4 p.m. Come early enough to be able to enjoy the tour of the mill where you learn about the “Sash” saw used to cut lumber, how to put together a barrel, watch the shingle mill slicing off shingles in the long shed, the blacksmith operating the forge in the blacksmith shop, and tour the Homestead. The barn, chicken, & ice houses are also open for self-guided tours.
Iowa State1380kcim.com

State Historical Society Of Iowa Offering Grants For Historical Site Markers To Commemorate Iowa’s 175th Statehood Anniversary

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs is inviting owners of historic properties to apply for grants to install physical markers at the sites. Awards of up to $2,000 are available through the State Historical Society of Iowa and are used to purchase and manufacture cast aluminum signs with information about the location’s history. Markers are 24 inches wide by 36 inches tall with room for 28 lines of text. Department officials note all time periods and geographic areas are eligible to apply. However, information on the marker must be verified via primary and secondary sources and markers must not have a living person as its subject. Applicants must own the property where the sign will be placed or receive written permission from the owner prior to submitting a grant request. Entries will be selected based on their degree of statewide significance and public interest in the subject. The program is part of Iowa’s 175th anniversary of statehood celebration by the State Historical Society. Grant application materials can be found included below.
Jacksonville, FLjacksonvillefreepress.com

Edward Waters University (EWU) Receives Grant from National Park Service (NPS)

Edward Waters was awarded a $500,000 grant for the restoration of Centennial Hall. Jacksonville, Florida – The National Park Service (NPS) has awarded a $500,000 grant to Edward Waters University (EWU) for the restoration of Centennial Hall. This grant is part of the $9.7 million awarded to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in ten states for the preservation of historic facilities on campus through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF).
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

Announcing Awards Of Community Heart & Soul® Seed Grants Funding Accelerates Post-Pandemic Recovery In Small Cities And Towns

SHELBURNE, Vt., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heart & Soul is pleased to award its first three $10,000 Seed Grants to Akron and Westfield, Iowa; Cambridge, Illinois; and Winchendon, Massachusetts. The Community Heart & Soul Seed Grant Program funds resident-driven groups in small cities and towns working to revitalize their communities by undertaking the Community Heart & Soul process.
Boston, MAnorthendregionalreview.com

Old North Church and Historic Site Restore Windows

The Old North Church and Historic Site restored the windows of the early 20th century St. Francis Chapel, which houses the Old North Gift Shop, with funding from The George B. Henderson Foundation. The St. Francis Chapel has an unexpected story to tell at the Old North Church & Historic...
Manchester, NHnhbr.com

Grants promote livable communities

Five Granite State organizations are receiving 2021 Community Challenge grants from AARP New Hampshire to implement quick-action projects to promote livable communities. Nationwide, AARP is granting $3.2 million to 244 organizations – part of the largest group of grantees to date. Across the country, projects include improving housing, transportation, public...
Public SafetyPosted by
AL.com

AL.com investigative reporter awarded $35,000 grant

Connor Sheets, an investigative reporter at AL.com, has received a grant from the Ira A. Lipman Center for Journalism and Civil and Human Rights at the Columbia Journalism School. The grant amounts to $35,000 and provides financial assistance to pursue major projects on law enforcement, prosecutorial, judicial, incarceration, racial and human rights abuses.
Theater & Dancethelandonline.com

Arts council awards grants to organizations

WASECA — Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council recently awarded Small Arts Project Grants totaling $11,480 to five arts organizations in the region. The purpose of the Small Arts Grant is to provide funding for organizations directly engaged in the creation of art, the production of artistic performances, or the sponsorship of quality arts activities in local communities that may have small budgets.
Overton County, TNOverton County News

County awarded ThreeStar grant

Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Tuesday, July 27 that 54 counties will receive ThreeStar grants. Overton County is among them, and will receive a $50,000 grant. In total, TNECD is awarding $2.4 million in funding to Tennessee communities through this round...
Food Banktheriver953.com

SVEC awards grants

Ten grants totaling over $11,000 have been awarded by Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) in their operation round up. Regional recipients include but not limited to Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, Winchester Little Theatre and Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter. Page One food pantry which helps provide essential services in Page...
Amherst, MAumass.edu

UMass Amherst Awarded $100,000 Cummings Foundation Grant To Support Scholarships for First-Generation, Underrepresented Students

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Amherst is one of 140 nonprofits to receive grants through the Cummings Foundation $25 million Grant Program. UMass was chosen from among 590 applicants and will receive $100,000 over three years. Image. The grant will support scholarships for first-generation and traditionally underrepresented first-year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy