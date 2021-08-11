Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California becomes first state to require COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for teachers

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30c1QC_0bOt7rIg00
  • “To give parents confidence that their children are safe as schools return to full, in-person learning, we are urging all school staff to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are how we will end this pandemic,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.
  • School districts in Long Beach, Oakland, Sacramento and San Francisco had already announced a vaccine requirement for staff prior to Newsom’s announcement.
  • The statewide vaccine mandate for schools comes as students return to classrooms amid increasing concerns of the highly contagious delta variant.

California has become the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face consistent testing.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.,) on Wednesday announced educators and staff must present proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once or week.

“To give parents confidence that their children are safe as schools return to full, in-person learning, we are urging all school staff to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are how we will end this pandemic,” the governor said in a statement.

“As a father, I look forward to the start of the school year and seeing all California kids back in the classroom,” he said.

The new rule will go into effect Thursday and the state’s more than 1,000 school districts must be in full compliance by Oct. 15.

The statewide vaccine mandate for schools comes as students return to classrooms amid increasing concerns of the highly contagious delta variant.

Just weeks after daily COVID-19 cases reached their lowest point in the U.S., the country is now recording an average of 100,000 new infections per day, with a higher percentage of children becoming infected.

Our country is in a historic fight against the Coronavirus. Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

A data analysis from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) found that children made up about 15 percent of all newly reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. for the week ending on Aug. 5.

About 94,000 children were diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. From July 22 to July 29, almost 72,000 new cases were reported, nearly twice as many as in the previous week, according to AAP.

School districts in Long Beach, Oakland, Sacramento and San Francisco had already announced a vaccine requirement for staff prior to Newsom’s announcement.

A similar mandate requiring state employees and workers in health care and high-risk congregate settings to provide proof of vaccination or be subject to testing went into effect last week.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

321K+
Followers
33K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccinations#Aap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Nevada StatePosted by
The Hill

Nevada governor says events requiring vaccinations don't need masks

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) said masks can be optional at events where attendees are required to be vaccinated. “If a large event venue chooses to require vaccination proof for all attendees, those that are FULLY vaccinated will be allowed to take their masks off. Partially vaccinated attendees may still attend, but they must wear their mask at the event," Sisolak tweeted on Monday.
California City, CAPosted by
The Hill

California city threatened by approaching wildfire

Firefighters are working to save a California city that is being threatened by the Dixie Fire. Susanville, a city with around 18,000 residents, is facing the country’s largest wildfire with officials sending out red flag warnings to the area, The Associated Press reported. The red flag warnings for the critical...
Posted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Harris County, TXPosted by
The Hill

Houston-area officials offering $100 rewards for getting first vaccination dose

Harris County officials in Houston are offering $100 rewards for people who get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine amid a spike in cases in Texas. During a press conference on Tuesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo introduced the initiative, according to a local ABC affiliate in Houston. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) later tweeted the parameters of the reward.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas adding five mortuary trailers as COVID-19 cases rise

The federal government is working to fulfill a request from Texas for five mobile mortuary trailers as state health officials expect the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths to rise amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. Texas State Department of Health spokesperson Douglas Loveday said in a...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Why the child care crisis is a national security issue

The U.S. faces an array of threats to its national security, from terrorism and Russian hacking to China’s increasing military assertiveness and the growing and inevitable dangers posed by climate change. Here at home, our nation is facing a threat that doesn’t generate as many headlines but that also poses...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

Majority of workers in new poll favors vaccine mandates

A majority of American workers now supports vaccine mandates, according to a new poll. The Gallup survey published this week found 52 percent of employees questioned said they are in favor of vaccine requirements, with 38 percent opposed and 10 percent expressing no opinion. Since May, there has been an...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida official asks Gov DeSantis to declare state of emergency

As new COVID-19 infections rise in Florida, Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried called on Governor DeSantis to declare a state of emergency. Fried, who is running for governor against DeSantis, cited rising COVID-19 hospitalizations as reason for the need for more state-sanctioned resources. Meanwhile, Florida’s state and...
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Arizona's new early voting restrictions hit with lawsuit

Voting rights groups on Tuesday filed a lawsuit aimed at new Arizona election laws that they allege will make it harder for people of color to vote. The legal challenge targets new restrictions placed on early voting, a method that gained popularity in the 2020 election and helped President Biden become the first Democrat to win the state since 1996.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

9 in 10 Democrats support masking in schools: poll

Nine in 10 Democrats support mask mandates in schools, a new Axios-Ipsos poll found. As students head back or prepare to head back to school, debates about vaccine requirements and mask mandates have raged on. A majority of Americans support the mandates, but that support is strongly divided along partisan lines.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Union says Biden mask rules 'not enough' to protect workers

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) on Tuesday urged President Biden to enact tougher mask rules on employers to protect workers from the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The request comes after the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) released guidance last week recommending that retail...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy