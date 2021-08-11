Cancel
2021 College Football Preseason Top 25

By Joe DiTullio
The college football season is just a couple of weeks away and rosters are taking shape. Here is the 2021 College Football Preseason Top 25. NC State went 8-4 last year and they return 17 starters. They also will get back quarterback Devin Leary, who was injured last season. In 2020, they only had three losses in the regular season and won the games they were supposed to win. With Leary back and so much experience, the Wolfpack can probably win about eight to nine games in 2021.

The Game Haus

The Game Haus

