Most clinics and hospitals are adopting the modern facility of billing and coding electronically. Both coding and billing are used for administrative and clinical purposes. Each department in the health sector benefits from the advantages of these medical processes. The basic function of a medical coder is to decode the way the detailed information written on the documents given by the physician to the client was carried out. It assesses and codes the data to ensure the recording is accurate and has no errors. The right code is used and submitted to the relevant insurance company for billing. Medical coding and billing keep the patient updated on what is going on.