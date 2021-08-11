Joyce Rodrick, 77, Ragsdale

Joyce M. Rodrick, 77, of Ragsdale, IN, passed away Monday August 9, 2021 with her family at her bedside. Joyce was born February 4, 1944 in Vincennes, IN the daughter of Henry and Vivian Farmer Dalle Ave. She was a graduate of Bruceville High School and worked at North Knox School Corp. and her last employment was with Wal-Mart. She married John H. Rodrick on August 17, 1963 and they have made their life together for nearly 58 years. Joyce was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church/St. Francis Xavier and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.