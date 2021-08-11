Cancel
Weather Blog: A great night to catch the peak of the Perseid meteor shower

By Todd Warren
KTAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in case you may not have heard, tonight is the peak of the Perseids meteor shower. This is considered to be the best meteor shower of the year. If you live away from city lights, it is possible that you could see up to 100 meteors per hour. Realistically, you can expect to see 30 to 40 per hour. Unfortunately, that number goes down dramatically if you live in a town or city with a lot of light pollution. You may see four or five meteors per hour.

