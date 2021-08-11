KDHE to open COVID vaccination, testing sites along Kansas turnpike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE will give travelers and residents the chance to get tested or vaccinated against COVID-19 at Turnpike service areas on Thursday and Friday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says with the increased presence of the Delta variant in the state, it will partner with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and the Kansas Turnpike Authority to offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics at three turnpike service areas. It said the clinics will be available to Kansans and out-of-state travelers.