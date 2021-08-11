Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

KDHE to open COVID vaccination, testing sites along Kansas turnpike

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE will give travelers and residents the chance to get tested or vaccinated against COVID-19 at Turnpike service areas on Thursday and Friday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says with the increased presence of the Delta variant in the state, it will partner with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and the Kansas Turnpike Authority to offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics at three turnpike service areas. It said the clinics will be available to Kansans and out-of-state travelers.

www.wibw.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
City
Cassoday, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Kansas Turnpike#Kdhe#Covid#Wibw#Blue Cross#Kansans#Bcbsks#Kta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...
Posted by
NBC News

Feds declare first Colorado River shortage, order water cuts for 2022

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The federal government on Monday declared an unprecedented water shortage for the Colorado River and Lake Mead, triggering mandatory water cuts and opening a new chapter in the worsening struggle with drought in the Western states. Arizona, Nevada and parts of Mexico will see their water...

Comments / 2

Community Policy