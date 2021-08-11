Pittsburgh, Urban Redevelopment Authority send $24 million in investments to diverse neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH — A $24 million dollar program is being used to revitalize black and diverse neighborhoods in Pittsburgh.

Longtime Hill District residents and business owners are excited about what’s coming to their community.

“The development is amazing, I’m watching it just sprout back up out of the ground,” explained resident Brenda Tate.

The city of Pittsburgh and the Urban Redevelopment Authority announced a series of investments totaling $24 million.

It will go toward the Avenues of Hope initiative through a new real estate funding program, as well as four housing and development projects.

Avenues of Hope focuses on revitalizing the seven major business corridors in black and diverse neighborhoods.

The investments in those communities go toward residents, businesses and entrepreneurs.

The latest projects include Hazelwood , Larimer and the Hill District.

Right now there is a proposed project along Centre Avenue that includes a $9 million construction of a three-story commercial space and parking lot.

A $2.4 million housing development project on Rose Street is also being proposed.

Affordable homes for sale will be developed in Hazelwood and a $7.9 million recreation facility will be developed in Larimer.