Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Fontanelle Final Bell Wednesday with Arlan Suderman of Stone X

ruralradio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidweek has grains eagerly anticipating the WASDE report out Thursday. Arlan Suderman, Chief Economist Stone X, joins the Fontanelle Final Bell to highlight that it may actually be CPI data out on Wednesday that was fodder for the bulls. Suderman highlighted that the Fed uses PCE data later in the month the market still closely watches CPI or consumer price index data out from the Bureau of Labor. CPI data points to near 5% gross inflation with more volatile fuel and food added into the data. That seemed to bring traders back around to selling the US dollar and buying of commodities like grain.

ruralradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Us Dollar#Inflation#Fontanelle#The Fontanelle Final Bell#Wasde#Fed#Pce Data#The Bureau Of Labor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Related
Businessactionforex.com

What Will the Fed Signal at Jackson Hole?

The Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium will come to a crescendo when Chairman Powell speaks on Friday at 14:00 GMT. There was a lot of buzz that the Fed would use this event to warn it will dial back its asset purchases soon, but markets are thinking otherwise now thanks to the raging Delta outbreak. Despite the delay, it’s only a matter of time until the Fed tapers, which is what matters most for the dollar.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Futures Remain Choppy

The weakness of cattle Wednesday did not spill over into hogs; nor did the strength of hogs spill over into cattle. Cattle were under pressure due to weakness of boxed beef. Hog futures were stronger on their own, not because of cash or cutouts. Cattle: Higher Futures: Mixed Live Equiv:...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Wait for Fed Jackson Hole Summit

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday ahead of the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole summit as investors looked for signs about when the central bank will begin to tighten its policy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose more than 2 basis point to 1.369% at 8:40 a.m....
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Limited Trade Direction

After following active market moves in each livestock complex earlier in the week, traders are moving in a sideways direction Wednesday morning. Limited new market information is expected through the day, likely limiting activity over the coming hours. Mixed trade is scattered through livestock futures Wednesday morning with traders focusing...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Ends Higher, Eyes Disturbance

The cotton market ended Wednesday slightly higher, as it anticipates Thursday’s export sales and the possible formation of a tropical disturbance, now lurking in the lower Caribbean. Some tracking paths have that storm moving towards the coast of Texas, putting the Rio Grande crop at risk. Growers there hold memories of Hurricane Harvey from 2017. That event really devastated that early Texas Valley Crop.
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: Fed Taper Talk at Jackson Hole is Key

DXY Index down -0.9% since last Friday’s swing high as bears fade recent strength. Fed taper talk at the Jackson Hole Symposium presents noteworthy volatility risk. US Dollar bears have been in the driver’s seat and steered the broader DXY Index nearly -1.0% lower since Friday. This appears to follow a deterioration in economic data and global growth outlook, which could be enough for the Federal Reserve to delay an announcement of a timeline for tapering asset purchases.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD pares early losses, posts small gains above 1.1760

EUR/USD staged a rebound after declining below 1.1730. US Dollar Index struggles to preserve its bullish momentum. Durable Goods Orders in US declined at a softer pace than expected in July. After closing virtually unchanged on Tuesday, the EUR/USD pair edged lower during the first half of the day on...
Economyagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Quietly Lower on Exports, Fed

The cotton market is trading slightly lower Thursday morning as it primarily awaits any interest rate announcement from the Federal Reserve. Thursday and Friday the Fed will be meeting at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for its annual economic symposium. Whatever decision is rendered, it will likely have a market-moving effect on the U.S. dollar.
EconomyUS News and World Report

Jobless Claims Rise Slightly to 353,000, Second Quarter GDP Revised Upward

Weekly first-time claims for unemployment rose to 353,000, continuing a string of sub-400,000 readings, the Labor Department reported on Thursday. The number was in line with consensus estimates of 350,000 and 4,000 higher than the prior's week's revised 349,000. The four-week moving average was 365,500, a decrease of 11.500 from...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears stay on top into Wall Street close

XAU/USD is edging lower after closing in the negative territory on Tuesday. Rising US Treasury bond yield seems to be weighing on gold. Gold could extend its downward correction to $1,780. Wall Street closing update: The price of gold attempted to rally late in the day but failed below the...
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Steadies After Three-Day Rally With U.S. Stockpiles Falling

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after the biggest three-day gain since March with falling U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles adding some positive signs to a market that’s still grappling with the latest Covid-19 resurgence. Futures in New York traded near $68 a barrel after advancing almost 10% over the previous three...
Real EstateSFGate

US average mortgage rates rise slightly; 30-year at 2.87%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage rates edged marginally higher last week, continuing a pattern of little movement in recent weeks amid uncertainty over the effect of the delta coronavirus variant on the economic recovery. Average rates for home loans remain historically low at under 3%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat at 2-week low, soybeans ease after strong rally

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid to a two-week low on Wednesday, extending declines from the previous session as operators continued to book profit after a strong rally, although tightening global supplies curbed losses. Soybeans ticked lower after the market made its biggest daily gain since late-June...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Edge Higher

Corn is 6 to 8 cents higher, soybeans are 3 to 11 cents higher and wheat is 3 cents lower to 3 cents higher. Corn trade is 6 to 8 cents firmer at midday Wednesday with trade finding better buying, moving back past $5.50 again. Ethanol margins should remain in the recent range with the weekly report showing production down 40,000 barrels per day and stocks down another 335,000 barrels as summer driving season winds down, leaving tighter stocks going into fall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy