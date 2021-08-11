The Fontanelle Final Bell Wednesday with Arlan Suderman of Stone X

Midweek has grains eagerly anticipating the WASDE report out Thursday. Arlan Suderman, Chief Economist Stone X, joins the Fontanelle Final Bell to highlight that it may actually be CPI data out on Wednesday that was fodder for the bulls. Suderman highlighted that the Fed uses PCE data later in the month the market still closely watches CPI or consumer price index data out from the Bureau of Labor. CPI data points to near 5% gross inflation with more volatile fuel and food added into the data. That seemed to bring traders back around to selling the US dollar and buying of commodities like grain.