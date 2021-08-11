Cancel
Gas leak in Orange County shuts down roadways near South Mansfield Ferry Road

12NewsNow
12NewsNow
 6 days ago
The Orange County Office of Emergency Management is advising the public to stay away from an area near South Mansfield Ferry Road Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak.

Orange County officials announced that drivers to should avoid the South 105 area near South Mansfield Ferry Road near Vidor.

The area is blocked off for an undetermined time due to a gas leak, officials said.

Officials said they'll keep the public informed as the situation continues.

Full Orange County Office of Emergency Management announcement...

The Orange County Office of Emergency Management would like to advise everyone to avoid the area of South 105 near South Mansfield Ferry Road. The area is being shut down for an undetermined time due to a gas leak.

The Orange County Office of Emergency Management will keep everyone updated as the situation continues. Thank you for your patience at this time.

Posted by Orange County Office of Emergency Management on Wednesday, August 11, 2021


