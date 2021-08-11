Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Jeopardy!': Levar Burton Fans Still Fuming as Permanent Hosts Solidified

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television announced the new permanent hosts of Jeopardy!, but some fans only heard that it would not be LeVar Burton. Burton has been the top choice for many people for months now, and Jeopardy! producers seemed to be seriously considering the idea. Instead, The Daily Beast reported that Mike Richards will take over as host of the syndicated game show.

popculture.com

Comments / 4

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
Person
Keith Boykin
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Donald Glover
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fans Only#Sony Pictures Television#The Daily Beast#Twitter#Levarburton#Ebonyteach#Jackieabraham#Community#Zionist#Saiyans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

LeVar Burton Reveals His Wife's Brutally Honest Reaction to His 'Jeopardy!' Guest Hosting Stint

LeVar Burton has opened up about his Jeopardy! guest-hosting stint, and revealed his wife's brutally honest reaction to his performance. Ahead of his first episode, the iconic star appeared on Good Morning America to talk about working on the legendary game show. During the conversation, Burton shared that his wife, make-up artist Stephanie Cozart Burton, was present for his tapings.
TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
Relationshipsnickiswift.com

The Truth About LeVar Burton's Marriage

LeVar Burton, the iconic American actor known as the longtime host of the children's show "Reading Rainbow," as well as for his starring roles on the television miniseries "Roots" and the reboot "Star Trek: The Next Generation," might be the one actual true example of a person who has managed to achieve universal popularity. Described by The New York Times in a recent profile as a "secular pop-culture saint" by journalist David Marchese, Burton was also compared to other beloved (and recently deceased) figures like Fred Rogers and Alex Trebek. The latter of the two has, for the past few months, been an especially pertinent comparison, considering the ongoing campaign first started by Burton's fans — and then taken on by Burton himself — to become the next host of "Jeopardy!" following Trebek's death in November 2020.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Week

champion James Holzhauer savagely roasts the show for hiring 2 hosts

The lengthy search for a new Jeopardy! host got a surprise ending Wednesday as not one, but two candidates were officially tapped to replace Alex Trebek: executive producer Mike Richards will host the daily syndicated show, while The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will host "Jeopardy!'s primetime and spinoff series," Sony said. News that Richards was set to be hired as the new host of Jeopardy! sparked backlash last week, and with that in mind, former champion James Holzhauer roasted the show Wednesday over the announcement that both Richards and another host had been picked.
TV & VideosComicBook

Wheel Of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Comments On New Jeopardy! Host

Wheel of Fortune star Pat Sajak welcomed new Jeopardy host Mike Richards to the world of game show hosting. Just this week the executive producer ended up selecting himself for the role of the man behind the podium. After some swift backlash, Jeopardy! reached a compromise. Mayim Bialik also would get some hosting duties in primetime specials and a possible spinoff show. Sony Pictures Television has been weathering the storm of this for almost a week now. Fans are not thrilled about all those different celebrities getting a crack at the gig and then being passed over for the guy making the decision. But, it doesn’t seem like Jeopardy! will be changing course any time soon. The Wheel Star probably wanted to ease some tension and point toward Richards’ prior experiences handling these kinds of shows. That’s all well and good, but the people who are out there watching probably won’t forget this whole deal any time soon. Check out what he wrote down below:
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Says He Is ‘Relieved’ the ‘Guest-Host Carousel’ Is Over

Some Jeopardy! fans are not happy about the new permanent host decision. For Ken Jennings, he is just happy the guest host auditions are over. It has been almost a year since Alex Trebek passed away last November. After a multitude of guest hosts trying their hand behind the podium, Mike Richards was chosen as the new host. Mayim Bialik will be a special host for spin-offs.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Why Mike Richards was always going to be Jeopardy! host -- and why LeVar Burton didn't stand a chance

"First of all, Sony & #Jeopardy telegraphed this move early on when it had Richards host right after Ken Jennings," Melanie McFarland explains in a Twitter thread. "Jennings got a 7-week run, but that struck me as something of a stop-gap while production got its list of prospective hosts together. Jennings did...fine. However, on a show that prides itself on making the contestants the stars, having the GOAT as its permanent host ensures that in some respects he would always overshadow them. Having Richards follow Jennings reminded viewers of what Alex Trebek did so well. Richards doesn't directly channel or imitate Trebek, but his manner and delivery is familiar enough to recall the late great host. Of course it is. He was Trebek's EP. And he nailed his two weeks. By then the initial list of guest hosts had been released but, to be honest, most of the selections struck me as lovely tributes and/or theater. Notably, Levar Burton wasn't on that 1st list. Now: you could surmise that the Jeopardy! producers wanted to create some drama with that decision, but let's be real. The show was aware of the fan campaign. It began back in December 2020. Once Burton was added to the list that generated more publicity for him & the show, although obviously his desire get the hosting gig was and is genuine. However, a few things were against Burton from the jump. First, his stardom. Never mind the fact that the reasons he's famous & beloved are aligned with the Jeopardy! ideal. He's still a big star. And remember the whole point of Jeopardy! is to make its contenders the stars of the show. Yes, Trebek was its star when he was host, but the reason for that is he innovated a way of hosting that largely stayed out of contestants' way. He was low-key and comforting. Burton is also low-key and comforting. He's also forever associated with other iconic TV roles, though. And I think that (and yes, his age) worked against him more than his performance during his tryout week. In selecting Richards Jeopardy! is opting for a 'smooth transition' strategy in which the show's calm and comforting familiarity isn't entirely upended. He'll require an acclimation period, as any new person would, but perhaps not as much to diehard viewers. And here's where this analysis gets cold & brutal. Richards was selected despite the many cases made for Jeopardy to display some commitment to diversity by selecting a woman or a person of color because...the job was always his. Richards knows how to guide the game, how to keep the time, the cadence, everything. There's no need for a 'breaking in' period. He's ready to jump in because...he's the younger guy who has always been there. Isn't that how the world works?...For some people?..." McFarland adds: "Mike Richards makes sense for Jeopardy! because this is a show that doesn't need a star, or to change the world. It makes stars & takes pride in being a beacon of stability."
TV ShowsAOL Corp

‘Jeopardy!’ fans react after show’s surprising decision to name 2 hosts

The decision to go with two “Jeopardy!” hosts has some fans more perplexed than not knowing the answer in Final Jeopardy!. Fans who had been on the edge of their seats waiting to hear who would be the new host got a double dose of news Wednesday when the show announced executive producer Mike Richards and former “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik will both get the honor, with Richards handling the daily syndicated program and Bialik emceeing prime-time and spinoff versions.
TV & Videoskcrw.com

Announcement of new ‘Jeopardy!’ host causes fan uproar online

Following the death of the iconic Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” featured a series of high-profile guest hosts. But the job of new host ultimately went to Mike Richards, the executive producer of the game show. There was an immediate backlash online — many fans are upset that someone like LeVar Burton...
NFLPosted by
CinemaBlend

LeVar Burton Has Responded Following News He Seemingly Won't Be The New Jeopardy! Host

The question of who will be the next permanent host of Jeopardy! to fill Alex Trebek's shoes behind the podium has been on many minds since the beloved host's death back in November 2020. Guests ranging from game show experts to TV stars to even an NFL player tried their hands at hosting, and Star Trek and Reading Rainbow vet LeVar Burton has been a fan-favorite. Now, signs suggest that somebody else will become the next Jeopardy! permanent host, and Burton has responded.

Comments / 4

Community Policy