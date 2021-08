After an exciting win on Monday night, the White Sox (69-50) will try to win their second in a row against the Athletics (68-51). With Carlos Rodón still lacking a clear timetable for return and Lance Lynn picking up an extra day of rest, the Sox are once again turning to Reynaldo López (1-0, 1.35 ERA) to hold down the fort against an Oakland team that has lost three of four after winning 11 of their previous 13.