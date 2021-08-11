Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma County, OK

State Supreme Court Referee Hears Arguments In Cases Related To End Of Federal Unemployment Payments

publicradiotulsa.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParties to two lawsuits over the state’s early end to enhanced federal unemployment benefits made their arguments on Wednesday before an Oklahoma Supreme Court referee. One of those lawsuits was decided in Oklahoma County district court last week, when a judge ordered the state to reinstate the program. Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt wants the state supreme court to overturn that ruling.

www.publicradiotulsa.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
County
Oklahoma County, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Andy Ferguson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Oklahoma Legislature#Oklahoma Supreme Court#Oklahomans#Oesc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy