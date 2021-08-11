State Supreme Court Referee Hears Arguments In Cases Related To End Of Federal Unemployment Payments
Parties to two lawsuits over the state’s early end to enhanced federal unemployment benefits made their arguments on Wednesday before an Oklahoma Supreme Court referee. One of those lawsuits was decided in Oklahoma County district court last week, when a judge ordered the state to reinstate the program. Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt wants the state supreme court to overturn that ruling.www.publicradiotulsa.org
