la Madeleine Opens First Round of Express Locations in Walmart
Popular French neighborhood bakery and café debuted its new prototype in Cleburne, Garland and Rowlett. In April, the popular French neighborhood bakery and café announced that it will be sharing its joie de vivre (joy of living) through its innovative new Express model and partnership with Walmart, the world’s largest retailer. Following the plan to initially open 10 Express cafés in Walmart stores throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, la Madeleine rolled out its first round of locations in Cleburne, Garland and Rowlett over the past six weeks.roysecity.bubblelife.com
