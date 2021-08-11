Beloved mother and friend Emma Kotara Sczech joined our Lord in heaven on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Emma was born July 17, 1936, to Jerome and Annie Kotara. As a child, Emma grew up on a farm near Kosciusko, Texas. When she was a teenager, she moved to San Antonio to live with her sisters. It was there she met the love of her life, Gene Sczech. The two were married on Aug. 8, 1954. Emma and Gene loved to entertain, and hosted many parties throughout their lives together.