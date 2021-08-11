Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County officials implore adults to get vaccinated as cases among children rise

By Megan Guza
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42poAh_0bOt1heE00

As covid-19 cases among young children climb, Allegheny County officials again implored the public to get vaccinated — if not for themselves, then for the children who don’t have a choice in the matter.

“We know the delta variant, combined with the still significant number of unvaccinated people, is driving our trends,” said Dr. Debra Bogen, the county’s health director. “And now it’s having an impact on our children, too.”

On Wednesday, the Allegheny County Health Department reported a two-day total of 44 new cases among children younger than 13.

That’s more than the number of new cases reported among the 65-and-older age group.

“This covid variant, the delta variant, is much more contagious and spreading much more quickly,” County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. “We really want to make sure we’re protecting our young people who don’t have a chance to be vaccinated.”

He said the idea that children who contract covid-19 will have a mild illness is out the window.

“This one’s different,” he said.

In all of July, 25 Allegheny County children 4 and younger, and 85 children 5 to 12, tested positive for covid-19, Bogen said.

In just the first 10 days of August, those numbers have jumped to 67 and 121, respectively.

Bogen cited weekly reports from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, whose latest numbers indicate that among states reporting data to them, between 0.1% and 1.9% of all child covid cases result in hospitalization. In terms of covid-related deaths in children, it is between 0% and 0.03%.

“Those are low numbers, but as case numbers increase, you’re going to see more children hospitalized and, unfortunately, small, tiny numbers, but children will die from this infection,” Bogen said.

The long-term effects of the virus on children remain unknown, she said. She added there is no way to predict which children will get seriously ill and which children will experience a mild illness.

“If it’s your child who gets seriously ill, that’s really scary,” Bogen said.

Cases have surged among all age groups, not just children. The daily average case counts in the county are more than 150, and the positivity rate — which hovered around 1% for most of June — is now about 5%, Bogen said.

Comments / 0

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
6K+
Followers
340
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Allegheny County, PA
Health
Allegheny County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
City
Delta, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Fitzgerald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#County Executive#For The Children#Age Groups#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy