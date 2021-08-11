Cancel
Overland Park, KS

1 killed in OP moped crash after driver runs red light

By Casey Murray
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
One person was killed in a crash that involved a moped in Overland Park on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred after an unidentified person ran a red light on West 95th Street at Lowell Avenue, according to the Overland Park Police Department.

Wade Parsons, of Overland Park, was thrown from his moped and sustained critical injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Overland Park Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit at 913-890-1438.

