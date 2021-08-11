SUV Crashes Into School Of Rock Building In Carmichael

NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – An SUV crashed into Captain Pizza in the Jasmine Plaza strip mall on Route 114 in North Andover Saturday morning. According to the North Andover Fire Department, two elderly women were inside their car in the parking lot outside the pizza shop when one of them hit the gas pedal instead of the break. Then, the car busted right through the front doors, causing so much damage that police evacuated the entire mall. The pizza shop was vacant at the time of the crash. An SUV crashed into Captain Pizza Saturday morning. (WBZ-TV) “I didn’t expect this. This is beyond what I thought,” said Scott Kareklas, co-owner of Captain Pizza. “It was really a lot of damage. It went all the way through to the back of the counters. So if there was anybody in the store, anybody even working, it would have been pretty bad.” Captain Pizza will be closed for a while, as the crash caused structural damage. The inside of Captain Pizza after the crash. (WBZ-TV) North Andover fire officials say the driver and passenger are expected to be ok.