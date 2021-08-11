SUV Crashes Into School Of Rock Building In Carmichael

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a 28-year-old Sacramento woman was killed after crashing off a Business 80 off-ramp late Sunday night.
California Highway Patrol says, just after 11:30 p.m., they got a report about a single-car crash off the right-hand shoulder of northbound Highway 51/Business 80. Officers responded and found that the car had crashed south of the American River Bridge.
The driver, a woman, had been ejected in the crash, officers say. Medics soon pronounced her dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the woman was heading up Business 80 when, for an unknown reason, she went off the east roadway edge and drove up an embankment. Her car then overturned twice, crashed through a chain-link fence, and eventually crashed into a power pole in a dirt field.
Officers say the woman was not wearing her seat belt. Investigators also believe, due to the damage to the car, that she was speeding at the time fo the crash.
The name of the woman killed has not been released at this point.
Anyone who may have seen the crash is urged to call CHP at (916) 897-5600.
