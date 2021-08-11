BECKET: John “Jack” F. Deacon (1955-2021) passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Berkshire Medical Center. He celebrated his 66th birthday on August 1st with those he loved. On that date 66 years ago, he was born in Westfield to Joan M. (Slater) and the late George F. Deacon, both of whom loved and cherished their sweet son. Jack had a rich and full life. He always recollected an amazing childhood: full of adventure, family, nature and animals. Jack was incredibly gifted, and as a young adult received his Associate’s Degree from Holyoke Community College. He was an operating engineer for Local 98 as a crane and heavy equipment operator for the majority of his career. Jack loved to water ski, drive fast boats, fish, snowmobile, play pool and was a genius when it came to rebuilding Volkswagen Beetles and Buses. Jack resided in Becket, MA for the last 30 years where he created a beautiful oasis for his family with his landscaping talent and, of course, his own backhoe. More than anything, Jack loved his wife and children, and the time they spent together.