Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westfield, MA

John “Jack” F. Deacon

By Roxanne Miller
thewestfieldnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBECKET: John “Jack” F. Deacon (1955-2021) passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Berkshire Medical Center. He celebrated his 66th birthday on August 1st with those he loved. On that date 66 years ago, he was born in Westfield to Joan M. (Slater) and the late George F. Deacon, both of whom loved and cherished their sweet son. Jack had a rich and full life. He always recollected an amazing childhood: full of adventure, family, nature and animals. Jack was incredibly gifted, and as a young adult received his Associate’s Degree from Holyoke Community College. He was an operating engineer for Local 98 as a crane and heavy equipment operator for the majority of his career. Jack loved to water ski, drive fast boats, fish, snowmobile, play pool and was a genius when it came to rebuilding Volkswagen Beetles and Buses. Jack resided in Becket, MA for the last 30 years where he created a beautiful oasis for his family with his landscaping talent and, of course, his own backhoe. More than anything, Jack loved his wife and children, and the time they spent together.

thewestfieldnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Becket, MA
City
Westfield, MA
Westfield, MA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captain Jack#Beetles#Snowmobile#Berkshire Medical Center#Holyoke Community College#Funeral Home Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy