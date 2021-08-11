A New Luxury Mobile Bar and Lounge Launches in Detroit

Bringing a brand-new concept of community to life in Brush Park while honoring the history of the Detroit neighborhood, The Residences at City Modern comprise six distinctive buildings with a total of 250 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. An assortment of floor plans provide open layouts to fit furniture and decor. Contemporary conveniences include in-unit laundry and stainless-steel appliances, while private and shared spaces outdoors offer a breath of fresh air. Taking the work out of finding a place to work out, the community includes a fully equipped fitness center for residents. Meanwhile, an onsite garage gives residents a place to park. City Modern comes as a connection point between downtown and Midtown – both boasting many major employers and endless entertainment venues – and continues to add its own variety of dining, wining and shopping options, which let residents eat, drink and be trendy close to the comforts of home.