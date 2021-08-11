Cancel
Detroit, MI

A New Luxury Mobile Bar and Lounge Launches in Detroit

By Rachael Thomas
hourdetroit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicture this: you and your friends are looking for something cute to do to soak up these last weeks of summer. Your group wants to get dressed up, enjoy a drink or two, and take fun photos — but you’d rather enjoy a more intimate setting as opposed to heading to a bar or club. Well, look no further than Via Bar Detroit, a new luxury mobile bar and social lounge that launched in early July.

