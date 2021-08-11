Auto repair shop owner Tuan Anh Pham, staple of St. Paul's Midway business area, dies at 72

Tuan Anh Pham risked everything to escape communism at age 30, trading most of his assets for a spot aboard a fishing boat leaving Vietnam with his young family. That daring decision would become the first chapter in an American success story. Among the first wave of Vietnamese immigrants in Minnesota, Pham launched a business — Tuan Auto Repair — that has become a staple of St. Paul's Midway area for more than three decades.