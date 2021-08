ITHACA, N.Y.—Along with most indoor privileges and the general sense of community camaraderie, the pandemic stole something else close to the heart of many Ithacans: Lime bikes, the popular bike-sharing program that brought around 300 vivid green bikes to the city’s streets. While Lime itself will almost certainly not be back, a bike-sharing program could be in Ithaca’s foreseeable future soon.