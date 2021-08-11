Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

URA set to approve $24 million for projects in 3 Pittsburgh neighborhoods

By Tom Davidson
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akOoK_0bOszyIz00

Twelve new single-family homes in Hazelwood, a new commercial space and affordable housing in the Hill District, and a recreation center in Larimer are set to receive a total of $24 million in investment from the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh.

The money will come through the URA’s Avenues of Hope program.

The URA board is set to approve the projects when it meets Thursday.

The Avenues of Hope program aims to revitalize business corridors in predominantly Black neighborhoods.

A new commercial real estate investment program is also under consideration. It will provide up to $200,000 for local and minority small businesses and developers to acquire sites, prepare them for development and cover construction and other costs.

The idea of the new program, according to the city, is it can cover funding gaps in other Avenues of Hope projects so they can proceed.

In Hazelwood, the URA has selected the City of Bridges Community Land Trust to develop 12 new homes that will be targeted to people who earn less than 60% to 80% of the area’s median income. A family of four would be eligible if it earned less than $66,400 per year.

The houses will be build between Chatworth Avenue and Osprey Way and will align with the city’s Greater Hazelwood Neighborhood Plan.

The URA will invest $4.8 million in the project.

In the Hill District, a $9 million, 45,000-square-f0ot, three-story commercial space in the Centre Avenue Corridor will be developed by the Sankofa Group. Smokestown Culinary at Sankofa Square is planned for the first floor. It’s planned to be a place for local entrepreneurs to get their start in the food industry.

Other office space is planned for the rest of the building.

Also in the works is a $2.4 million housing development to buy five vacant lots on Rose Street and build six new homes, four of which will be sold at market rate and two that will be affordable to those who make less than 80% of area median income.

In Larimer, a $7.9 million, 40,665-square-foot nonprofit recreation center is planned that will include squash courts, classrooms and community space. It will be developed by Steel City Squash, a nonprofit that provides tutoring and college preparation for middle and high school students along with athletic training in squash.

Comments / 2

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
6K+
Followers
340
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Larimer, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
City
Hazelwood, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ura#Affordable Housing#Commercial Real Estate#Ura#Avenues Of Hope#The Ura Board#The Sankofa Group#Smokestown Culinary At#Steel City Squash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...

Comments / 2

Community Policy