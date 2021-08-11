Timbers sign technical director Ned Grabavoy to multi-year extension
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers today announced that technical director Ned Grabavoy has been signed to a multi-year contract extension. Grabavoy joined Portland’s technical staff ahead of the 2017 season as director of scouting and recruitment after a 13-year playing career in MLS, including one season with the Timbers. He was promoted to his current role as technical director in December of 2018.www.timbers.com
