Timbers sign technical director Ned Grabavoy to multi-year extension

Durant will sign a four-year, $198 million extension with the Nets after he becomes eligible Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. This isn't surprising, as Durant and Brooklyn have seemed to embrace each other after an impressive debut 2020-21 campaign with the team. In his 35 appearances, he averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 blocks while shooting a hyper-efficient 54/45/88. Durant was also dominant in the playoffs, and he averaged 35.4 points on 50/35/83 shooting, plus 10.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.7 combined steals-plus-blocks against the Bucks. Durant doesn't seem to be slowing down despite heading into his age 33 season and coming off a torn Achilles. He ranked fourth in per-game fantasy production last season. He was a rookie the last time he ranked outside of the top eight.