Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Lordstown Motors, EBay, Sonos and More

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock is on the rise Monday after the speaker company got a favorable ruling from a judge in a patent battle with Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL,GOOG) Google. The ruling comes from a U.S. International Trade Commission and it covers a patent lawsuit that started in 2020. This has Sonos claiming that Google has been infringing on its patents by using its technology in its devices. That includes smart speakers, smartphones, and more.