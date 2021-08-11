Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Lordstown Motors, EBay, Sonos and More

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:. eBay — Shares of eBay are down 2.4% after the company reported disappointing revenue for the second quarter. EBay posted $2.67 billion in revenue for the quarter, missing a Refinitiv forecast of $3 billion. Gross merchandise volume also fell 7% on a year-over-year basis to $22.1 billion, and its third-quarter outlook fell light on both earnings and revenue.

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonos#Lordstown Motors#Rackspace Technology#Streetaccount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksNBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Home Depot, 23andMe, Tencent Music and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Home Depot — The home improvement retailer's shares dropped more than 4% after reporting second-quarter results. Comparable-store sales fell short of forecasts, however, rising 4.5% compared to a StreetAccount consensus estimate of 5%. However, Home Depot earned $4.53 per share, 9 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Lowe's, Target, Krispy Kreme and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Lowe's (LOW ) – The home improvement retailer reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $4.25 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01. Revenue beat forecasts, and the same-store sales decline of 1.6% was less than the 2.2% decline predicted by analysts. Lowe's also raised its full-year financial outlook, as spending by builders and professionals rose. Lowe's rallied 4.3% in the premarket.
BusinessInvestorPlace

SONO Stock: The Google Ruling That Has Sonos Investors Smiling Today

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock is on the rise Monday after the speaker company got a favorable ruling from a judge in a patent battle with Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL,GOOG) Google. The ruling comes from a U.S. International Trade Commission and it covers a patent lawsuit that started in 2020. This has Sonos claiming that Google has been infringing on its patents by using its technology in its devices. That includes smart speakers, smartphones, and more.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, Airbnb, Honest Company and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Disney — Shares of the media giant jumped 1%, becoming the biggest gainer in the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average following a blowout earnings report. Disney crushed Wall Street expectations on Disney+ subscriber growth and overall revenue and earnings for the fiscal third quarter.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Sonos Stock Spiked on Monday

Sonos got a big analyst upgrade following its legal win against Google. This legal win paves the way for more growth, where Sonos is coming off a strong quarter with revenue up 52%. The global audio market is worth an estimated $89 billion compared with Sonos' trailing revenue of $1.7...
StocksNBC San Diego

What to Watch Today: Stock Futures Mixed as the Market Turns Its Eyes to the Fed

Futures were mixed in Wednesday morning trading as investors digested more retail earnings and awaited minutes from July's Federal Reserve meeting. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 60 points, while the S&P 500 was flat and the Nasdaq pointed a touch higher. The moves come following a rough day Tuesday for the market that saw the S&P 500 experience its worst performance in nearly a month. The market also was watching housing numbers for new starts and building permits.
Businessinvezz.com

Sonos stock price forecast for Q3 after Morgan Stanley issues upbeat outlook

Sonos shares spiked more than 7% on Monday after an upbeat update from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Katy Huberty said its lawsuit win against Google activated their bull-case price target of $66. Sonos also reported its Q2 results last week, beating analyst expectations. Time to buy?. On Monday, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)...
BusinessStreet.Com

Sonos Stock Jumps After ITC Judge Rules Google Infringed 5 Patents

Shares of Sonos (SONO) - Get Report jumped on Monday after the manufacturer of high-end audio products won a round in a patent fight against Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Google. If the ruling stands, it could set the company up for lucrative licensing deals, according to analysts. An U.S....
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Home Depot, Walmart, Roblox and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Home Depot (HD) – Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 3.2% in the premarket following its second-quarter results. Home Depot earned $4.53 per share, 9 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts. Comparable-store sales fell short of forecasts, however, rising 4.5% compared to a StreetAccount consensus estimate of 5%.
Stocksinvesting.com

Tesla, T-Mobile Fall Premarket; Sonos Rises

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, August 16th. Please refresh for updates. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fell 1.9% after U.S. auto safety regulators announced they have opened a formal safety probe into the electric car manufacturer's driver assistance system Autopilot after identifying 11 crashes since January 2018.
EconomyWarren Tribune Chronicle

Struggling Lordstown Motors says it needs more financing

LORDSTOWN — Lordstown Motors Corp. in a regulatory filing Friday repeated that without additional financing it cannot fund commercial-scale production and launch of its electric truck, raising doubt whether the startup will last through the year. The going concern notice in the company’s second quarter financial report with the U.S....
BusinessSalem News Online

Doubt remains over Lordstown Motors

LORDSTOWN — Lordstown Motors Corp. in a regulatory filing Friday repeated that without additional financing it cannot fund commercial scale production and launch of its electric truck, raising doubt whether the startup will last through the year. The going concern notice in the company’s second quarter financial report with the...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Down Today

Lordstown has lost its first-mover advantage, and that's dismal news for its future. Shares of embattled electric-pickup start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) were trading lower on Friday after a Wall Street analyst drastically cut his bank's price target for the stock following the company's earnings report on Wednesday. As of 12:30...
Youngstown, OHArkansas Online

Limited production close for Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors expects to begin limited production of its electric pickup next month, yet the future of the Ohio start-up remains hazy. In addition to this week's announcement that the company, based just outside of Youngstown, aims to begin production in September, Executive Chairwoman Angela Strand said Lordstown also expects to complete vehicle validation and regulatory approvals in December and January.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Sonos Stock is Music to Analysts' Ears After Earnings

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) gapped to a three-month high right out of the gate this morning, following the audio electronics company's fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue beat. The firm also lifted its full-year revenue outlook, with CEO Patrick Spence citing strong demand for its products, as well as several macro trends including increasing interest in home theater systems and the shift away from offices to more flexible work environments.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Herald

Utz Brands, Carnival fall; Sonos, Lordstown Motors rise

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Cooper Companies Inc., up $31.92 to $440.12. Chinese regulators approved the use of the medical device maker's CooperVision MiSight one-day contact lenses. Hims & Hers Health Inc., up 82 cents to $8.39. The teleheath consultation company gave...
Economypulse2.com

Lordstown Motors Shares Increase Over 13% Intraday: Why It Happened

The shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) increased by over 13% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) – a leader in electric light-duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market – increased by over 13% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter 2021 results. One of the highlights is that the company said it will begin limited vehicle production in late September.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Palantir, Sonos, Lordstown

Stocks finished in record territory Thursday as the number of Americans filing for first time unemployment benefits fell for the third week in a row. Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Report shares moved up after the software company reported second-quarter earnings that met Wall Street's expectations and revenue that exceeded them. The company reported earnings of 4 cents a share, matching analysts' forecasts. Revenue reached $376 million against the estimate of $360 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy