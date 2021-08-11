Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for Thursday in Baltimore area

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 6 days ago

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert Thursday for the Baltimore metro area.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly.

The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles please visit https://www.mde.state.md.us/air or call 410-537-3000.

Photo via Clean Air Partners

Nottingham, MD
Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County.

