Epic ABC Pilot From Once Upon a Time Creators Dead at ABC

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn epic love story will not be taking flight at ABC. The network has officially scrapped its fairytale drama from Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis. The cast of the potential series was set to be led by Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice), who played cynical princess Luna, and Eleanor Fanyinka (Holby City), who played a mysterious character known as The Seer.

