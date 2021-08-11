Most Houston County homeowners facing tax hike

Houston County's tax rate will stay the same this year -- but most property owners will see higher bills anyway.

That's because the county appraisers set new and higher property values this year.

On Wednesday, county commissioners set the county millage rate at 9.935 mills, same as last year's.

That means if your home value goes up, so will your tax bill.

If your home value stayed the same, your taxes will, too.

Chief Appraiser James Moore says values rose this year for 90 to 95 percent of Houston homeowners, so they should expected higher tax bills.

Because values are rising, county commissioners could have offset that by "rolling back" the tax rate.

That would have kept tax bills the same. But they chose not to.

The county plans to raise almost $3 million more this year through property taxes. That's about 7 percent more than last year.

Wednesday's county commission vote came after the third and final hearing on the tax rate, where no one spoke.