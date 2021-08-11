Lloyd Center temporarily closed after electrical fire

Lloyd Center mall in Northeast Portland remains temporarily closed as crews make repairs following an electrical fire on August 6 .

In a press release, mall management said it was working with Pacific Power to and did not have an exact reopening date but would "open as soon as possible." Mall management did not give any additional details on the extent of the damage caused by flames and smoke.

“We are in the final stages of assessing the damage and sourcing the equipment needed to restore the mall to full operation," said Marketing Director Ann Grimmer. "We remain incredibly grateful for the first responders who arrived on site quickly and ensured there were no injuries while containing the damage to our facilities.”

On August 6 around 6:50 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) responded to reports of smoke coming from the lower parking garage of the mall at Northeast Multnomah Street and 13th Avenue.

Officials said the fire started in a generator room and was extinguished by sprinklers. The mall was evacuated due to smoke and power was shut off. There were no injuries reported.

As of August 11, investigators had not released the cause of the fire.